Get an inside look at Chiquis Rivera’s luxurious new mansion in Indian Springs, California

Singer Chiquis Rivera placeholder image, 36 years old and who is the daughter of the late Jenni Rivera, has just acquired a luxurious mansion in the Indian Springs area, in California, for which it disbursed $ 3.2 million dollars.

The The property was acquired by Lorenzo Méndez’s ex on November 15, 2021, but it was until now that the identity of the new owner was revealed.

According to the technical sheet, released by various specialized media in the sale of real estate, the imposing property, which was built in 2016, has an area of ​​5,685 square feet, with six bathrooms and five bedrooms.

It also has a hall, kitchen, dining room, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, laundry room, garage for three vehicles, among other rooms.

The kitchen is open and very spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances, a small wine cellar and two central islands, which can be used to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area.

The master bedroom has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a fireplace, a balcony, a very large dressing room and a bathroom with a vanity unit, a toilet, a transparent shower and a bathtub.

Outside, on its 2.05-acre lot, it has a terrace area, with extensive green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a Jacuzzi, a fire pit, a children’s play area, a fountain, with space for 12 vehicles , among other amenities.

It transpired that Chiquis is neighbor of the singer Mexican regional Gerardo Ortiz, who also lives in the area.

So far it is unknown if the businesswoman also took some of the members of the Rivera dynasty to live with her or if she chose to give herself her space and start over.

