get the excellent Asus ROG Crosshair X570 with more than 500 euros discount

One of the great advantages of the PC gaming ecosystem is that we can create multiple configurations depending on the needs of each one. So we find cheap equipment with solvent but mid-range components, as well as real beasts with much more expensive hardware only available to a few.

This motherboard could well belong to the latter group, since it usually has a price that exceeds 800 euros and even approaches the 1,000 barrier. But now, with more than 50% discount, and assuming a saving of no less than 507 euros, we can take it home for only 359.89 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. A knockdown price for one of the best gaming motherboards on the market.

It is the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Extreme, an X570 motherboard for AMD processors with high-end features that does not seem to leave anything by the wayside. And that, along with other high-end hardware it is an ideal choice for super powerful gaming computers.





ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII EXTREME – AMD X570 EATX Gaming Motherboard with VRM, 5xM.2, 2xThunderbolt 4, Marvell AQtion 10 Gb Ethernet + Intel 2.5 Gb Ethernet, PCIe 4.0, Wi-Fi 6E and RGB Aura Sync

This Asus ROG incorporates the AMD AM4 socket and supports Ryzen 5000, 5000G, 4000G, 3000, 3000G, 2000 and 2000G series processors. As far as we have the processor that we have from AMD, whether of the most recent generations or not, we can use it without problems.

Supports DDR4 RAM memory units up to a maximum of four modules. It has a great thermal design, both in the VRMs and in the rest of its components. AND incorporates ports and connections of all kinds, with which we can install all kinds of components and peripherals without major worries: 2 PCIe x16, 3 M.2 slots, WiFi, Bluetooth and a long etcetera.

Finally, it is an extended ATX form factor motherboard, so we will need a large PC case to avoid space problems. It incorporates RGB backlighting and, as we say, is one of the most interesting purchase options if we are configuring a gaming PC with high-end components.