Google doesn’t want iMessage on Android, it wants Apple to adopt RCS

It seems that Google just wanted to make noise so that iPhones are compliant with their RSC standard.

Google has harshly criticized Apple for belittling and discriminating against Android users. This is due to the differentiation that Apple makes in its Messages app between users who have iMessages (blue bubbles) and those who use SMS (green bubbles).

It is something that Apple does since the launch of its messaging platform in 2012, and it is designed to know if you are sending a message through the internet, and therefore free, or through your operator’s network, which could be paid . But nevertheless, This appears to create certain social anxiety among teens who don’t have an iPhone., and therefore blue bubbles.

This could be solved launching an official iMessage app for Android, something Apple thought about at the time. However, for Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems, it begins by stating that Google, that is not what Google wants.

“We are not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android”

Google wants iMessage to be RCS compliant

The Google’s specific objective is for Apple to make its platform compatible with the Rich Communication Services standard, RSC, just as you do with SMS or MMS.

If you want to contact someone and you don’t know if they use the xyoz app, you have great confidence that sending them a text message (SMS) will work. That’s because it is a standard and is compatible with essentially all mobile devices. For starters, this is probably why Apple supported SMS.

Apple at the moment has not joined this standard, which on the other hand has not finished succeeding or being supported as originally intended. And that’s something that Google doesn’t like.

By not incorporating RCS, Apple is holding back the industry and holding back the user experience not only for Android users, but also for its own customers.

What is RCS

RCS, or Rich Communication Services, is a protocol promoted by Google and by telephone companies that aims to replace traditional SMS. The idea, to summarize it in some way, is to create a “universal WhatsApp”, a system that is compatible with all devices and that allows you to send images, videos, create groups and much more.

Being a standard, no need to download a specific messaging appSimply, the messaging apps included in the devices can be made compatible with this system. In addition, our phone number will be our user, without having to create accounts or log in.

It is a standard announced in 2016 and that at the moment does not seem to have succeeded. Google incorporates it in Android but at the moment there are many functions in beta, such as end-to-end encryption.

With these new statements, we understand that all Google wanted was to call attention to Apple to give it the boost it lacks in its standard, he does not care too much about the “discrimination” of blue and green bubbles and the anxiety that adolescents may suffer from it.

After all, Even if Apple adopts the RSC standard, it will still be able to differentiate these messages from those of iMessage, so the alleged problem is not resolved. However, if Apple released iMessage for Android, it could end that differentiation, but that’s not what Google wants.

