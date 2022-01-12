Grettell Valdez: why the Mexican actress should have a finger amputated | Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

Mexican actress Grettell Valdez You are going through a very difficult time. Through his social networks, he announced that he will undergo surgery to amputate a part of his finger, this in an attempt to prevent a virus that he possesses from transmuting to cancer.

The actress of soap operas such as “What life stole from me”, “Class 486”, “Rebelde”, among many others, said that in 2018 they detected cancer in a finger and removed the affected part. Back then, the doctors did a graft and the problem was solved.

However, while undergoing routine examinations, Grettell Valdez had a lump detected in the same area that had previously been operated on. According to her doctor, a virus was detected inside her finger that could develop cancer, which is why she will have to undergo surgery.

Mexican actress Grettell Valdez was diagnosed with cancer in the left thumb (Photo: Grettell Valdez / Instagram)

WHY SHOULD A FINGER BE AMPUTED TO GRETTELL VALDEZ?

During an interview with the Televisa program "Hoy", Mexican actress Grettell Valdez revealed that a part of her finger will be amputated.

Grettel Valdez said that in 2018 they detected cancer in a finger and removed the affected part. Now, the Mexican actress has been diagnosed with a new condition in the same limb, which will cause it to be amputated.

“About four years ago I had cancer on my finger, which was removed. They made me a graft and well it disappeared. I recently went for a check-up and (the doctor) told me ‘there is a little piece that I don’t like, I’m going to remove it and send it a biopsy,’ I said ‘ok’, ”Valdez said.

The actress of “Lola, once upon a time” indicated that a small procedure would be performed to analyze this area. However, in the course of a week, the situation worsened and studies showed that it is a virus that, if left untreated, could turn into cancer.

“They come out like sores, they make an appointment for my little surgery and once I’m there on the plate, ready, the doctor comes and says, ‘I’m not going to operate … in a week it expanded and it’s not normal’ ”, He explained.

“Luckily we already know what it is. It is a virus, it is a wart that I have inside that is expanded, which is a virus that transmutes cancer, so I am at peace, we already know what it is, “added the 45-year-old interpreter.

Grettel Valdez explained that they will remove the entire area that has this disease, this despite the fact that they will amputate a large part of that limb. The actress assured that she would not mind losing her finger in order to maintain her health and not suffer cancer again:

“Yes they are going to have to remove a large part of my finger, but I don’t care,” he concluded.

So far, it is unknown if the surgical intervention has already been carried out and the actress has not given more details about it. The soap opera protagonist has remained active on social networks, because in the last hours she has shared content on her Instagram stories.

In addition, Grettell published a photo on his Instagram profile where he showed off his spectacular figure and dazzled with his smile. It only remains to wait for the actress to be encouraged to share more details of her state of health and may prefer to keep it in reserve.