Mexican soap opera actor Andres Garcia threatened to sue the investigative journalist Anabel Hernandez, to ensure in his book “Emma and the other narco ladies“(2021) that the artist has ties to Mexican cartels.

“I know almost all of them (drug traffickers), and some of them are much more decent and much kinder than her, but from there, since I have made money with them, to check it, she is going to have to prove it before a judge” , criticized the actor on his YouTube channel in the last hours.

The actor explained that he knows many drug traffickers because it is part of his job to be nice to people no matter what they do.

“She allowed herself the luxury of saying that I am a partner of the narcos. I narco her damn mother and father. I do know almost all the narcos and some are very gentlemen, most not like her. Why? Because I am a figure public and they approach me to meet me and it is my job to be kind and answer the public whoever they are. I am not going to ask you what you do to see if I can talk to you because otherwise this asshole is going to say that you are a murderer and that I have dealings with murderers, “he said in a 7-minute video posted on his Instagram account.

“Héctor Beltrán (Leyva) my great friend, but we never did any business. And did he visit me? Of course we did, and we had a great time and had a tequila together. I wish I had been a partner of his, he would be a billionaire now.”

He called Hernández a profiteer who seeks to gain fame by defaming people.

“She wants to get publicity so as not to starve, because she is starving. She can’t go around saying shit to become famous, to check a peso that I have received. She bases all her shit that a close friend who knows Andrés García who He was there and he saw it, let him tell who that friend is, let him show a photo.

“Learn to respect. You are a cockroach and I do not step on you with the heel of my shoe because it makes me dirty.”

In his book, Hernández assures that García was related to different drug traffickers, mainly with Arturo Beltrán Leyva, leader of the defunct Beltrán Leyva organization and killed in a confrontation with sailors in 2009.

Penguin Random House, the publisher that publishes Hernández’s most recent work, censored the actor’s statements.

“Since the book came out in various pronouncements, the actor Andrés García has accepted and corroborated the content regarding his person. In his most recent video, he confirms again what the author investigated about his encounters with members of the Cartel de los Beltrán Leyva, ”the group said in a statement on Monday.

Former Mexican congressman Sergio Mayer and his wife, as well as actresses Alicia Machado and Arleth Terán and the host Galilea Montijo are a small part with which the bosses are linked to entertainment, according to the journalist on December 5.

In addition to García, the singer and actress Ninel Conde confirmed a lawsuit against the also author of “El Señor del Narco” (2010).

“Emma and the other ladies of the narco” addresses the role that women play in the dynamics of corruption and the logistics of criminal organizations.

In the text, written as part of a long investigation about the drug cartels that Hernández has carried out for more than a decade, he affirmed that many actresses, models and drivers in Mexico have been attracted by drug traffickers.

