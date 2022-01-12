Héctor Zepeda, the 3rd Mexican looking for a place in the NFL

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11.01.2022 16:19:07





The offensive lineman Mexican Hector Zepeda, player of the Borregos del Tec de Monterrey, was one of the 13 athletes chosen of nine countries that will compete for a place in the program International Player Pathway (IPP) 2022announced the NFL.

Hector Zepeda He said, when participating in the NFL Combine Mexico that took place last October in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, that he seeks follow in the footsteps of his former partner Isaac Alarcón, who is currently part of the Dallas Cowboys, just through the IPP program.

What is the NFL International Player Pathway?

Instituted in 2017, the IPP aims to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve your skills, and ultimately earn a spot in some NFL lineup.

Given the success of the program to date, the NFL broadened its search for international talent, organizing Combines in England and Mexico last October, with the participation of 56 players from 16 countries. The League has identified the best athletes from nine countries who will compete for a spot on the program.

Players will begin to train in America next month and they will have the opportunity to show their skills to NFL club scouts in March hoping to be signed as free agents or selected to be assigned to a practice team for next season through IPP.

Who are the Mexicans in the NFL?

Thanks to this International Program, there are currently two Mexican players in the NFL. It’s about the offensive linemen Isaac Alarcón and Alfredo Gutiérrez, of the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, respectively, both within the practice squads.

To