“He’s going to end up in jail”: Mhoni Vidente makes strong predictions about the Rivera family

Mhoni Vidente made strong predictions about the Rivera family, which is hanging by a thread after accusations of theft and mismanagement in the companies of the “Diva de la Banda.” The tarot reader revealed that even this lawsuit could end in jail.

The new year 2022 definitely did not start on the right foot for the Rivera, as they started with strong robbery accusations, tell me and tell you through social networks !and even threats among the family itself!

Mhoni Vidente shared in one of her regular tarot sessions what the future holds for Jenni Rivera’s brothers and children. The whole family falls apart, according to his vision.

The prediction of Mhoni Seer

At the beginning of the tarot session, Mhoni Vidente took the card out of the tower ensuring that Jenni Rivera’s entire family is beginning to fall apart in all ways and senses. “Rosie Rivera and her husband mismanaged bank accounts and this is not going to end here, He is going to end up in jail, he is going to end up in very strong legal situations by Jenni Rivera’s son, Johnny”.

The seer continued to mention that the entire family of the “Mariposa de barrio” interpreter has lived by Jenni Rivera, since she was alive and until after her death. “They are going to have to get to work and do other things, but this does not end here, ends in tragedy, beatings, lawsuits, bullets, murder, death”.