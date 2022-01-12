homework that sparked controversy in New York

New York.- A school exercise at a secondary school in New York State sparked controversy for including the mention of a “ugly mexican“next to a”cute american“, although the central school body has already disavowed the teacher.

The exercise was part of a Spanish language course at a public high school (11-14 years old), and students had to translate several sentences into Spanish to learn to use pronouns and adjectives, as well as “tú” and the “you”.

Although most of the sentences were aseptic, one of them had to be translated from English to Spanish as “You are an ugly Mexican”, and further down “You are a beautiful American”; a third said “You Spaniards are tall and blond.”

The Williamsville Central School District (Higher educational body) came out to describe the exercise as “unacceptable” and clarified that “it will not tolerate any denigrating material with our students, families, cultures or beliefs “, but refused to identify the teacher or clarify whether he will be sanctioned.

“We are taking care of this problem to make sure it does not happen again”, since the exercise in question “does not meet our requirements and will be treated as it should”, without further clarification.

The district thus responds to the numerous criticisms received from parents of students, mainly those of Hispanic or mixed origin, when viewing a copy of the school exercise.

Williamsville is a town on the outskirts of Buffalo, very close to Niagara Falls; In the Buffalo census, there are 12% of the population of Latino or Hispanic ethnicity, along with 47% white and 36% black.

