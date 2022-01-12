How to be the new terminal of JFK airport in New York

The governor of New York, Kathy hochul, finally confirmed the construction of a new terminal at John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), the largest in the city and among the largest in the world.

At a cost of US $ 9.5 billion and under the name of New Terminal 1, the 223,000 square meter structure will be built on the current terminals 1 and 2, plus the abandoned space of what was formerly Terminal 3 and later out thrown down.

“As we recover from this pandemic, I want to ensure that everyone traveling to New York has a welcoming and optimal experience and that New Yorkers have the modernized transportation hubs they deserve. The time has come to carry out large infrastructure projects , and I am committed to commissioning and completing the new JFK Terminal One as soon as possible, “said Hochul.

Construction of the new terminal will begin in the middle of this year, with completion scheduled for 2030. However, in 2026 the new Arrivals and Departures hall is expected to open alongside the first set of new gates.

The project was originally scheduled to begin in 2020. However, due to the impact of the pandemic on air travel, the terms of the agreement were shortened. .

The project employ about 10,000 people and the total project will have 23 doors.

The JFK airport is considered one of the economic engines of the New York region: it generates 300,000 jobs, earns US $ 16.2 billion annually in salaries and generates US $ 45.7 billion annually in sales. Before the pandemic, it reached a record 62.6 million passengers in 2019.

To accompany this important work, the authorities anticipated that they will be in charge of modernizing and maintaining alternative infrastructure, such as highways, parking lots, public services and the construction of a new electrical substation.