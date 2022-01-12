Imaray Ulloa breaks the silence after breaking up with Yubrán Luna

Cuban model and actress Imaray Ulloa broke the silence about her break with fellow actor Yubrán Luna after rumors about the separation gained ground on social media.

The influencer made a live broadcast through her official Instagram account and assured that the sentimental relationship with Luna has already ended.

“From August to here we continue working together until December 31, when we finished recording the program,” said Ulloa.

“I say this because people got an idea that we were still together, even though we had said no. Another part did not see the August program in which we said that we were separated and well they never found out about it. That has brought confusion and the only thing I can say is that our relationship ended in August, “he added.

On the other hand, the artist praised whoever her partner was and assured that they had “a long and wonderful relationship.”

“Yubrán is a wonderful man, I consider myself a wonderful woman, but relationships end and neither of us is a bad person for that. Sometimes relationships just have to end no matter what. In this case we ended the relationship to end well, “he emphasized.

In this way, Imaray Ulloa puts an end to the rumors that circulated in cyberspace and the questions from many followers who wanted to know if they were still together.

Before ending the relationship, Yubrán left a message for Ulloa on social networks and thanked her for the years they shared on a sentimental level:

“And when they distributed the luck, I kept it just for myself, thank you for these 7 years by your side, you are the best thing that happened to me. I will always love you,” wrote the artist.

