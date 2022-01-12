In photos: this David Bowie apartment is in New York and has a gold-plated walk-in closet

Two David Bowie apartments in New York became iconic. Well, everything becomes iconic within a radius (literally) of a few feet inside the planet Bowie. It was not going to be any different in its habitat. One of the properties, with 1500 m², located in Soho, It was sold in July of last year for almost $ 17 million. The other is in downtown Manhattan. There he lived for ten years, between 1992 and 2002, with his wife, Iman. It is more “modest”: it measures 174 m² and overlooks the Central Park river. It was bought in 2017 by Chinese who paid US $ 6.5 million. As a bonus, they took away the grand piano that the musician played in the living room.

Now, the three-bedroom apartment entered the rental market. The piano disappeared from the picture, as did the panic room Bowie installed in the master bathroom. It was at this point in history that a couple of Brazilians – who live in Rio, work in the movies and prefer to remain anonymous – fell in love with the property and chose it as their home for the New York seasons.

The apartment overlooks Central Park / Photo: Boris Rio / O Globo Photo: Boris Rio / O Globo – LA NACION

The little that was left of Bowie was saved in the decoration project commissioned by set designer Gigi Barreto, from CasaVidaCenário, and by the Idipi architecture studio. The new residents wanted to feel at home when they were there. The slogan, then, the house became Brazilian. Result: a property in New York that combines the marbled paint chosen by Bowie for some of the walls and a leather panel created by the artist from Ceará, Mestre Expedito Seleiro. Have a gold-plated walk-in closet created by the pop star and works by young plastic artists such as João Incert from Río and Derlon from Pernambuco.

One of the fully marble bathrooms. Photo: Playback / O BALLOON Playback / O GLOBO – LA NACION

“Exotic or not, we keep everything I had ”, says Barreto. “I could have chosen works by internationally renowned Brazilian artists, but I preferred emerging people. I think Bowie would be happy with the idea of ​​making new talents visible, ”says the set designer, hired by the new residents.

The new neighbors added this red velvet armchair in honor of Bowie Photo: Boris Rio / Agência O Globo Boris Rio / Agência O Globo – LA NACION

Then another challenge arose: gather references from Brazil and honor the former resident, both in the choice of furniture and objects to create a physical tribute. An example: a red velvet sofa was selected, which the set designer found Bowie-style, as well as the ten chairs at the dining room table.

The dressing room totally bathed in gold / Photo: Boris Rio / O GLOBO Boris Rio / O GLOBO – LA NACION

But there is a corner in the middle of all that that is more Bowie than all the others. It is there, in a kind of foyer of the apartment, between two columns, where hangs that marbled background picture of a photo of the singer made by Brian Aris. Dressed in a green suit, with a pink door in the background, the artist seems transported to Mangueira. And that was the idea.

DAVID BOWIE’s New York Apartment / Boris Rio / O Globo Boris Rio / O Globo – LA NACION

“I saw that photo at an exhibition in honor of the stylist Thierry Mugler and at the time I remembered Cartola,” says Barreto. In the house, there are various works. One of them, signed by Bruno Veiga, carries Portuguese stones there from the sidewalks of Rio. Another, by Marc Ferrez, opens its arms over Guanabara Bay.

In the decoration works of art by young Brazilian talents were used Photo: Divulgação / Boris Rio / O Globo Boris Rio O Globo – LA NACION

In an interview with MTV Brasil in 1997, Bowie said he was a “cultural vulture” and used to explore the art of each country he visited. He was in Brazil twice. On one of those visits, he declared that he was a fan of Oscar Niemeyer’s style. “I think it is almost a procession to go to Brasilia to see works by Oscar Niemeyer,” he said.