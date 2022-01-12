Inflation reaches a record in almost 40 years in the United States

How does inflation affect your pocket? 1:29

(CNN) –– The consumer price inflation index in the United States reached its highest level since June 1982, almost 40 years ago, with 7% last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.

This means that the price increase during the pandemic did not stop in the last month of 2021. In addition, there was a faster rate of increase than the 6.8% in November and higher than what economists predicted.

Excluding food and energy costs, which tend to be more volatile even in non-pandemic times, inflation rose to 5.5% between December 2020 and December 2021. This is the largest annual jump since February 1991 Furthermore, it was a much faster pace than in November, when core inflation stood at 4.9%.

Could inflation benefit some people? 1:03

For its part, the food price index increased 6.3%, while the energy cost index rose 29.3% last year.

Now, even though prices soared in 2021, they are still not close to the all-time highs of the 1980s. Inflation peaked in the spring of 1980 at 14.8% without seasonal adjustments, 14 , 6% with adjustments.

In the month of December alone, prices rose 0.5%, adjusted for seasonal changes. It was a bit more than economists predicted, but it represents a decline from the 0.8% monthly increase in November.

What went up in price?

Home price trackers, as well as used cars and trucks, were the biggest contributors to December’s cost hikes.

Food prices also increased, at 0.5%, but at a slightly slower pace than in recent months. Costs grew in almost all major grocery categories, with the prices of fruits and vegetables increasing the most.

Energy costs decreased 0.4%, marking the first monthly reduction since April 2021.

“Unfortunately, energy prices rebounded in January after a temporary omicron hit in December,” said Action Economics chief economist Mike Englund.

What does this mean for inflation in the new year?

First things first: inflation won’t disappear out of nowhere in 2022.

Although monthly price increases may continue to moderate, it will take time for 12-month data to reflect this.

Englund believes that these long-term inflation data will continue to trend upward at least until February, the data of which will be released in March.

“Nothing in this report changes our outlook on inflation,” Jefferies (JEF) chief economist Aneta Markowska said in a note to clients. “We continue to believe that inflation, while undoubtedly still very high, is close to peaking. We expect headline inflation to remain at 7% in January and begin to decline thereafter,” he added.

For the Federal Reserve, high inflation figures only add to the urgency.

“We know that high inflation takes a toll, especially for those who are less able to meet the higher costs of essentials like food, housing and transportation,” Jerome Powell said in comments posted ahead of his confirmation hearing Tuesday.

Keeping prices level is one of the central bank’s two mandates (the other is maximum employment). Reducing the stimulus, raising rates, and ultimately reversing your huge balance sheet are steps to control inflation. And Thursday’s data didn’t give the Federal Reserve a reason to take a break.

Interest rates

Since mid-December, the Federal Reserve has warned that it expects to raise interest rates in 2022 more than projected in September. The US central bank, which first announced in November that it was “reducing” its monthly asset purchases, said at the time that it will do so at a faster pace.

Starting in January, the Fed will buy $ 20 billion less in Treasury securities and $ 10 billion less in mortgage-backed securities. That leaves the monthly shopping list at $ 40 billion for Treasury securities and $ 20 billion for mortgage-backed securities.