Irina Baeva shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 21 Views

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto they are very close to sealing their love in holy matrimony. Given this, the 46-year-old Mexican actor revealed some details of his wedding.

“We are looking at the best options for places, dates; We definitely have to finish the telenovela we are filming first, and see how the whole issue of the pandemic will unfold so that trips for Irina’s family are not complicated. Definitely that this year we are getting married, we are getting married “said Gabriel Soto in a recent interview.

Topics

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Karol G: this was the blow that Bichota hit in the snow

The Colombian singer Karol G 30 years old, she fulfilled the dream of one of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved