Irina Baeva shows why she is one of the most beautiful women in the world

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto they are very close to sealing their love in holy matrimony. Given this, the 46-year-old Mexican actor revealed some details of his wedding.

“We are looking at the best options for places, dates; We definitely have to finish the telenovela we are filming first, and see how the whole issue of the pandemic will unfold so that trips for Irina’s family are not complicated. Definitely that this year we are getting married, we are getting married “said Gabriel Soto in a recent interview.

In the last hours, Irina Baeva He shared two photos on his official Instagram account that won over a large part of his millions of followers. There you can see the actress showing off her beauty from the wooden floor of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. The blonde wore an elegant and fresh sports set consisting of a top and leggings. The Moscow native complemented her look with a delicate make up, aviator sunglasses and her loose hair.

Source: Instagram Irina Baeva

“This post-training sensation” was the simple and promotional text that he chose as the epigraph Baeva to accompany his recent photographs on the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Irina Baeva

As expected, this publication that has as its main protagonist the fiancee of Gabriel Soto It was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 4 thousand hearts. In addition, the publication of the beautiful blonde garnered thousands of comments of praise and affection, towards her splendid beauty, from her most loyal followers.