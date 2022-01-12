Is Lucero already SUEGRA? This is how he reacted to the alleged romance of Lucerito Mijares

The fame of Lucerito mijares she may have already conquered some hearts to make her mother a mother-in-law. A few days ago it was announced that the singer’s daughter could have a boyfriend and it is a TikToker named Emiliano Gatica.

They have been romantically involved because they have been captured together at various times and in a very affectionate way. bright Star she already has an opinion regarding the supposed romance between her daughter and this young man. This was what he said:

The truth about Lucerito Mijares’ boyfriend

“Oh no! She does not have a boyfriend. He’s not her boyfriend, he’s her friend ”, was the statement made by the singer in a meeting with the media.

However, the artist He acknowledged that it is time for his daughter to start a romantic relationship because it is something normal. Lucero clarified that she is not a jealous mother and neither is her ex-husband, Manuel Mijares, whom she defined as “very calm.”

The new one singer It has also caused a sensation in theater for its participation in the play La caula de las Locas and for the funny videos that it uploads to its social networks.

Lucerito mijares became known publicly from a duet he does with his father and other musical collaborations also with his mother.

