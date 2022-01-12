It is rumored that Chyno Miranda could be hospitalized in Venezuela

Chyno miranda could be hospitalized in Venezuela, according to information they have given in Gossip No Like when talking about the rumors surrounding the Venezuelan singer and ex-husband of Natasha Araos, after a year like 2021 in which he suffered various health problems.

The Venezuelan artist has been inactive on his Instagram account since September 14, the date on which he published a statement in which he expressed that he would stay away from social networks and thanked his family and fans for the support they have given him. in the difficult moments that you have been going through in your life.

Elisa Beristain in Gossip No Like about Chyno Miranda, said: “There are strong rumors, my dear Javier, who is hospitalized, with a delicate health and this would be in Venezuela.”

“Be careful, because we are concerned about Chyno Miranda,” said Javier Ceriani. According to the information the journalist gave, Chyno would be with a nurse and his mother could only see him twice a week.

Likewise, Elisa Beristain recalled that after the covid-19 Chyno was left with many sequels and suffering from a rather delicate illness. This disease, called peripheral neuropathy, is a consequence of damage to nerves outside the brain and spinal cord. These nerves allow sensory information to travel to the central nervous system and from the brain and spinal cord directly to all parts of the body.

The illness that struck Chyno Miranda kept him hospitalized and forced him to relearn how to do things like walk and talk.

“To all of you who have been with me in this process, which has not been easy and from which I am gradually getting ahead and learning, I want to share with you the moment in which I am: I have had better days than others and control anxiety, vulnerability , fragility and what this entails have become a complex challenge to face that only those who suffer from it can understand me because there are moments in which reality is transformed and the mind makes plays that help us to fall “, said Chyno Miranda in the statement he published on September 14.

In addition, he added: “I am human and like everyone else I have failed. For this reason, I am giving myself the opportunity to work hard to return to the stage as the artist that you all know and, most importantly, to be reborn from the hand of God to continue with my life project ”.

