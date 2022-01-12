It’s an example, leave a legacy

This Wednesday, January 12, Oribe Peralta announced his retirement from the fields as a professional soccer player, which coincided with the praise that the attacker of the Chivas from Guadalajara, Angel Zaldívar, with whom he lived for two years in the dressing room, so he spoke of how exemplary and professional he was always “Brush”.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

At a press conference, the “Chelo” listed the qualities as a footballer that Oribe always showed, because he considers it an element of hard work and perseverance that tries to overcome himself and for that reason he achieved important objectives that gave him titles and above all the first gold medal in some Olympic Games for the Mexican Selection in 2012, right from the hand of the former scorer.

“The truth is an example for many of us, that I saw him become a benchmark for the National Team and for the teams he was there. As a scorer and champion. One of the things I remember is those tips, especially one, that the important thing is not who has the name on the back, but the team in front. Don’t think about yourself, but about the team. It is something that I appreciate and that helped him achieve everything he has done, titles, goals and being in the history of Mexico. You will leave your legacy. I aspire to that, to write my own story.to achieve what he could achieve in his entire career ”, Zaldívar commented.

Zaldívar wants to be scoring champion with Chivas

On the other hand, the “Chelo” affirmed that his intention is to establish himself as the greatest network-breaker in Mexican soccer with the Guadalajara jersey and started the campaign on the right foot by being one of the scorers in the victory over Mazatlán 3-0, but he made it very clear that the most important thing is to achieve the collective objectives that have been set at the beginning of this Closing Tournament 2022.

“The important thing is teamwork and that the triumphs and group objectives are achieved and with help from my teammates and the scheme is to be a scoring champion in this tournament, But that is the work of the whole team with the help of my colleagues and first the group objectives and then the individual ones. I think the important thing here is the team and that they win. Of course I am aware that as a striker it is to score goals and help in that part and the other comes extra and it is very important too. Of course, scoring more goals is my priority and for that I work day by day. Consistency is very important and being a constant scorer and scoring more goals in the tournament and is key in a forward and in Chivas”, Zaldívar concluded.