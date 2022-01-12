it’s yours for only 223 euros

The Redmi Note 10 5G falls in price and becomes a very good option.

Xiaomi continues to celebrate VAT-free days. Thanks to the discounts you can get the Redmi Note 10 5G for only 223 euros in its most powerful version, with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. We are talking about one of the most popular mid-range presented by the Chinese firm during the past year.

The Asian terminal arrives with a panel IPS from 90 Hz, one of the processors manufactured by MediaTek, 3 chambers, a great battery Y 5G connectivity. We tell you why it is a good purchase below 225 euros.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 5G at a discount

The Redmi mid-range has a 6.5-inch IPS panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz. It incorporates a small hole for the camera that you will forget about in a short time of use, there is no more interruption. Its body is made of glass, with nice lines and a rounded module for the cameras.

His brain is none other than the MediaTek Dimensity 700, a complete 8-core chip with which you will enjoy good performance. He is accompanied by some interesting 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. You will not have problems to move the applications of your day to day and store all your photos.

Redmi has added 3 cameras to the rear of its mid-range: we find a 48 megapixel main sensor, a macro sensor 2 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. On the front, an 8 megapixel sensor.

The battery of our protagonist reaches the 5,000 mAh and enjoy a 18W fast charge. The Redmi mobile also has a headphone jack, FM radio and NFC, which you can use to pay together with applications such as Google Pay. As its name indicates, comes with 5G so that you squeeze the maximum speed.

You get a 5G smartphone, well designed and with a 90 Hz screen for only 223 euros. Also, directly from the official Xiaomi store. The Chinese mobile is a sure hit, it has everything you need to enjoy a good experience.

We leave you other interesting offers …

Charging …

READ ALSO One of the mythical Xiaomi “Pro” is at your fingertips for less than 200 euros

Related topics: Phones, Offers, Xiaomi

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here