J Balvin makes fun of the wedding of Ricky, the son of Ricardo Montaner

Starting this 2022 and there is already an event that everyone is talking about. Without a doubt, the family Montaner It is one of the most famous in the Latin show and with any movement that one of its members makes, without a doubt they paralyze the whole world.

On Saturday, January 8, one of the most anticipated weddings in the world of Latin music was celebrated. Ricky montaner Y Stefi roitman they got married in Buenos Aires with a great presence of musical stars among their guests.

A celebration that had a strict protocol for its attendees related to their cell phones and social networks. For this reason, it was not until Sunday that different records began to go viral that assistants such as Emilia, Lele Pons, Tini Stoessel and Duki shared on their Instagram accounts.

J Balvin, despite the fact that everything indicates that it was not part of the marriage, was one of the first to share a photo of Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman dressed as grooms at their wedding. A publication in which Temasa gave his good wishes to the couple.

But the Colombian did not stay there and during Sunday afternoon, by way of prTo promote his tour of the US, the singer shared a particular photo of Ricky Montaner’s face during their marriage. “When they tell you the USA Tour tickets are over”wrote the voice of “Blanco”, mocking the face of Ricardo Montaner’s son.

In your next story, J Balvin invited his followers to comment on when they put the face that Ricky Montaner wore in the image. “(When) they tell you that your friend changed the Netflix password” or “(When) they married you without realizing it,” were some of the responses that came to Colombian and that he shared on his Instagram stories.

Check out the trolling from J Balvin to Ricky Montaner