Jack Dorsey Launches Bitcoin Developer Legal Defense Fund

Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter and CEO of Block, announced the launch of the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund, to provide legal assistance to Bitcoin developers.

The legal problems faced by some Bitcoin developers by actors with dark interests leads Jack Dorsey and his associates to launch the Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund.

Dorsey announced the launch on the Linux foundation’s Bitcoin developers mailing list, at 00:00 UTC today, Wednesday, January 12.

In the email, Jack argues that in the absence of legal support, some developers they have decided to capitulate against lawsuits and other lawsuits against you.

Open source developers, who are often independent, are especially susceptible to legal pressure. In response, we propose a formal and coordinated response to defend them, “he said.

“The Bitcoin Legal Defense Fund is a non-profit organization that aims to minimize legal headaches that discourage software developers from developing Bitcoin and related projects such as the Lightning network, privacy protocols and the like.” Jack Dorsey, CEO of Block

The main purpose of the fund, they detail, is defend developers of the legal demands of which they have been subjected for their work in Bitcoin. For this they will provide support with legal advice and by paying the expenses of your defense. That is, developers will not have to pay anything to receive this help.

Thus, the first case they are assuming is the defense of a group of developers against the demands of the Tulip Trading company, which belongs to Craig S. Wright, who has taken various legal actions claiming to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

Craig S. Wright claims to be the creator of Bitcoin and has sued developers and organizations. Composition by CriptoNoticias. Miloslav Hamřík / pixabay.com; drcraigwright /drcraigwright.net; succo /pixabay.com

A constant effort in defense of Bitcoin

It is not the first time that Jack Dorsey has sought to confront Craig Wright. It should be remembered that your alliance for the protection of patents CUP, created through the Square company, sued «FakeToshi»In mid-2021 for proclaiming himself the author of the white paper or whitepaper of Bitcoin. This case is open and Wright has received some setbacks in a court in London, England, CriptoNoticias reported.

In January of last year, Wright managed to get Bitcoin Core developers to remove the Bitcoin whitepaper from this client’s code repository, which it generated the rejection of the entire community.

Back then, the ecosystem replicated the founding document of Bitcoin on hundreds of websites, and even the governments of Estonia and the city of Miami, United States, joined in this show of collective support. CriptoNoticias also hosts the Bitcoin white paper on its website.

Also during the month of July 2021, CriptoNoticias reported, the website Bitcoin.org blocked access in the United Kingdom to the white paper and the download of the Bitcoin Core client. The administrators of this site claimed that They could go to prison if they disobeyed the court order which was done in favor of Craig Wright.

Cobra, the administrator of the Bitcoin.org website, has also supported that Bitcoin Core developers Go anonymity to protect yourself. However, this is not a very common practice among all contributors to this software.

Last year several Bitcoin Core developers resigned for various reasons. One of them, Jonas Schnelli, alleged the existing legal risks.