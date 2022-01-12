James Rodriguez, the hero who saved Coulibaly’s life in Qatar

ANDthis week during the engagement they disputed Al Rayyan and Al-Wakrah for the Qatar League there was a great scare on the field of play. At the end of the first half, the player Ousmane Coulibaly fell to the floor and began to convulse.. Following the protocol, the television broadcast did not show the harsh images, but it was possible to see the worried faces of all those present in the Doha stadium.

Seconds before this event, James Rodriguez had a clear opportunity to score with a shot that passed very close to the goal defended by Al Khater, in the area was also the Senegals who at that time suffered a heart attack, so The Colombian witnessed everything that happened from very close.

The Al-Wakrah’s doctor claimed that James himself was the one who accommodated Coulibaly’s head right after he had collapsed, so he could breathe.

The Qatar Star Football League thanked paramedics and doctors for their great effort during the resuscitation of the Senegalese player Ousmane Coulibaly, Al-Wakrah player infarcted in the middle of the game, the difference between life and death is training pic.twitter.com/2RgQkBFMNU ? Paramedics Mexico (@paramedicsmx) January 9, 2022

Upon James’s timely action, Al-Wakrah’s medical staff acted immediately and due process was continued to save Coulibaly’s life, who minutes later was taken by ambulance to the nearest health center.

The Qatari media, highlight the work of the Colombian, since without his intervention the story could have been another: “Dr. Mukhtar Shaaban confirmed that the Colombian star, James Rodriguez, Al Rayyan’s player, performed a very important action by properly supporting the player’s head so that he could breathe normally for fear of complications or spinal injuries. The AAl-Wakrah doctor explained that the player was unconscious and breathing, but the pulse was weak and the cardiac arrest did not occur immediately, “the newspaper reported. Al-watan.

Coulibaly is fine. The Al Wakrah announced that the defender is now stable and remains under observation medical to recover 100% and thus, be able to return to the stadiums as soon as possible.