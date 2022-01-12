James Rodriguez he returned to the goal with him To the Rayyan, at the resumption of the match against him Al Wakrah, after suspension for the collapse of player Ousmane Coulibaly ,.

The Colombian scored his first goal at minute 69, with a cross shot from the right side.

And the second goal came from a free kick, a goal at minute 72, to make it 3-0 in favor of his team.