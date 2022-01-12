you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
Twitter: @alrayyansc
James Rodríguez, in action against Umm Salal.
The Colombian is a figure of the team in the victory over Al Wakrah.
January 10, 2022, 10:24 AM
James Rodriguez he returned to the goal with him To the Rayyan, at the resumption of the match against him Al Wakrah, after suspension for the collapse of player Ousmane Coulibaly ,.
The Colombian scored his first goal at minute 69, with a cross shot from the right side.
And the second goal came from a free kick, a goal at minute 72, to make it 3-0 in favor of his team.
Double and big shot by James Rodríguez and Al Rayyan won 3-0 from the free kick, Al Wakra left, takes shape for the National Team. What a piece of goalpic.twitter.com/JRE4j5XQ2P
– Lucho Tricolor (@LuchoTricolorOf) January 10, 2022
