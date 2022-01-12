Jean Ramírez, Puerto Rican who was Rays bullpen catcher, dies

The Tampa Bay Rays reported the death of Puerto Rican Jean Ramírez, who was a bullpen catcher, on Tuesday. The native of Bayamón was 28 years old.

The Rays did not release details on the reasons for the death.

The Rays baseball family mourns the loss of bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez pic.twitter.com/CSasYv7Aqm – Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) January 11, 2022

“Jean played in our organization and most recently was the big team’s bullpen catcher. He was a loving partner and friend,” said Erik Neander, president of baseball operations for the Central Florida franchise.

“As we face this unexpected and difficult loss, we are grateful for the time we shared with Jean,” Neander added.

“He brought so much passion and energy every day to our clubhouse and bullpen and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all of us who interacted with him,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said in a statement.

Ramirez was drafted by Tampa Bay in the 2016 college draft and appeared in 65 games over three minor league seasons. In his final season, in 2018, he played 19 games for the Tampa Bay branch in the rookie league.

“He had a big heart and an infectious smile,” Cash said.

“We extend our deep condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be missed,” added the pilot.