Jenna Jameson “can’t walk” due to Guillain-Barré syndrome

(CNN) – Jenna Jameson posted an update on a medical condition that has her hospitalized in Hawaii.

The former adult film star posted on her verified Instagram on Monday that she got some answers about her diagnosis.

“I’m dealing with a little syndrome called Guillain-Barré Syndrome, so I’m working on that,” he said in the video. “And I just wanted you to know that I see all your messages and that I really appreciate them.”

Over the weekend, his partner, Lior Bitton, posted a video on Jameson’s account explaining that he was undergoing tests after vomiting heavily for several weeks. A trip to the hospital and a CT scan revealed nothing and she was sent home, she said.

But, according to Bitton, his condition worsened.

“Then she came home and couldn’t handle herself,” Bitton said in the video. “His leg muscles were very weak, so he was not able to walk to the bathroom.”

Bitton said he had to charge it.

In his Instagram post, Jameson addressed speculation that getting vaccinated could have something to do with his health crisis.

“PS I did NOT receive the vaccine or any vaccine,” he wrote next to the video he posted. “This is NOT a reaction to the vaccine. Thank you for your concern.”