Jonathan Rodríguez leaves Cruz Azul and is presented as a signing of Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Al Nassr made it official and confirmed, this afternoon, the signing of Jonathan Rodríguez. The player broke ranks with Cruz Azul this week and traveled to Saudi Arabia to sign.

The departure of Jonathan Rodríguez from Cruz Azul was a matter of time. The player stopped training with his teammates last week, in anticipation of his debut in the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament. This Tuesday he left Mexico for Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to close the last details with his new club.

Al-Nassr FC, from the Arab first division, bought the Cabecita pass. The author of 50 goals with the Machine’s jersey ended his contract at the end of the year with the club, so the top brass preferred to sell it now rather than let it go for free in December 2022, and the offer from the Saudi cast seemed sufficient.

100% of Rodríguez’s file was valued at 6 million dollars. Today Cabecita he will earn around 250 thousand dollars a months, around three times more than what he perceived as a Cruz Azul player. The celestial must pay, with those six million dollars, the commissions and taxes for the transfer.

On Al-Nassr’s Twitter account, In addition to two illustrations by Jona, they shared a video with the hashtag #JonathanIsYellow. The caption was “Jonathan Rodríguez will arrive in Riyadh today, to perform his medical tests before joining the team. We wish him success in Al-Nassr.”.

For now neither Cruz Azul nor Rodríguez have said goodbye to each other on social networks. It is expected that during the next few hours the Machine say goodbye officially to your last scoring champion and one of the team’s star forward.