Jorge Ruvalcaba, the Mexican-American jewel that Pumas discovered

The forward’s discovery in Los Angeles, California, was less than a year ago, and without any professional training, he already scored his first goal in Liga MX, with the Pumas

Jorge Ruvalcaba wrote on instagram: “soon they will hear from me.” At the time, the Los Angeles, California-born midfielder played for the Coyotes, a college club; now, it is part of the Pumas and attracts the spotlight, after scoring a goal 47 seconds after his debut in the MX League.

From “soon they will hear from me”, which he published on his instagram, along with a photo with the Coyotes uniform, to his debut with the Pumas156 weeks passed, a hearing in Los Angeles, California, which brought him to the MX League and it helped a Mexican American prospect not get lost en route to fulfilling his dream of being a professional soccer player.

Jorge Ruvalcaba’s discovery in Los Angeles, California, was less than a year ago, and without any professional training, he already scored his first goal in Liga MX, with the Pumas. Imago7

Ruvalcaba passed the filters Pumas, in the United States and in Mexico, to stop playing cascaritas with his friends and become a soccer player of the MX LeagueBut before that, his talent had caught the attention of Leganés of Spain, who were about to sign him, and his skill with the ball put him on the radar of the minor teams in the country of the Stars and Stripes.

Pumas He hired him 183 days ago and in five months he gained confidence in the U-20 category. Ruvalcaba He arrived as a stranger to the university students and Andrés Lillini gave him relevance by taking him to the preseason. In the 5-0 win against Toluca, the coach gave the Mexican American a chance and made his debut with a goal.



1 Related

In the lower divisions of PumasThey say that he bears a resemblance to Luis Flores, one of the historical university students, although he is taller than the former player of the Auriazules. His 1.80 height helps him stand out from the rest, in addition to showing good ball handling.

The Los Angeles, California, native the day he signed his contract with Pumas, published: “this is only the beginning” and the followers of the university students hope that this is the case, that there is still much more.

A meteoric rise

A close friend of Pumas account that they saw Jorge Ruvalcaba near Los Angeles; They recommended it to Raúl Alpízar, director of basic forces. For a few hours he was tested alongside hundreds of young applicants to join the club. He passed that first filter and was invited to camp in Mexico City along with other prospects.

Already in auriazul territory, Jorge Ruvalcaba He passed the second filter and also the last one approved by Carlos Cariño, who accepted him as part of the U-20 team. The youth coaches had no doubt that he has qualities that he can continue to develop, despite his age.

For the fortune of Pumas, no other professional club saw before Ruvalcaba, of whom it is known that in Los Angeles he was not in an organized club and only played with his friends on ‘cascaritas’ weekends.

Internally, it is considered “a rare case” that of Ruvalcaba, due to the way it appeared and the process it has had, since it only adds 10 games with the university students, nine with the representative Under-20 led by Carlos Cariño and on Monday with the First Division team led by the coach Argentine Andrés Lillini, within the first date of the Closing 2022, where he scored his first goal.