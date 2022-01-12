José Luis and Oana are proclaimed winners of “For Love or For Money”

After two months isolated in a tropical paradise in the Dominican Republic -property of the singer-songwriter Marc Anthony– Last night the winning couple of the new “reality” of Telemundo “For Love or For Money”. The martial arts fighter Jose Luis Verdugo and the romanian singer Oana Chelaru, loaded with the grand prize of $ 200,000.

“I have no words to thank and explain the happiness I feel at this moment. Sister, you are winners. Thank you all for your votes and support. A very big and strong hug to all, “they wrote from the Instagram account of the also model and dancer.

Meanwhile, “Dos Lobos”, as he is known in the world of martial arts, said: “Closing with a flourish. There just so they can see what’s up. I say goodbye as the winningest bachelor on the show. From Mexico to the world, you bastards. Now to wait for the result of the voting. Thank you all for your support”.

The competition, another version of the British dating format “Love Island,” featured 16 contestants – eight men and eight women – all single from the United States and Latin America. There, between challenges and games, some of the participants found love. Several of the couples that were formed were: Asaf Torres Y Lisandra Delgado, José Luis Verdugo and Dina muñoz, Lewis mendoza Y Jennifher Danielle; Y Ruben Diaz Y Glenda chapa.

Among the 16 singles were two Puerto Ricans: Asaf Torres and Nobiraida Zoet Infante. The singer and athlete’s tenure ended in mid-December, after suffering a fall that caused multiple fractures in his left forearm.

Regarding his forearm operation, Torres assured in an interview with this medium that it was “successful.” The artist explained that they had to put screws and plates to repair the injury in both bones. Similarly, the Puerto Rican expressed that he is sure that his recovery will be favorable because he has gone through similar processes in the past, and he has come out stable from all of them.

Nobiraida is the Puerto Rican female representation. He is 31 years old and resides in Miami, Florida. (Supplied)

Silverio is a 33-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California. (Supplied)

Glenda is a 25-year-old Mexican from McAllen, Texas. (Supplied)

Diego is a 34-year-old Peruvian from Miami, Florida. (Supplied)

Anthony is a 31-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California. (Supplied)

Asaf is a 24-year-old Puerto Rican young man from Vega Baja. (Supplied)

Música is a 35-year-old Guatemalan woman from Orlando, Florida. (supplied)

José Luis is a 36-year-old Mexican who lives in Chicago. (Supplied)

Maricielo is a 26-year-old Peruvian from Los Angeles, California. (Supplied)

Lewis is a 29-year-old Dominican from Boston. (supplied)

Karla is a 33-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California. (Supplied)

Clovis is a 28-year-old Mexican from Los Angeles, California. (supplied)

Dina is a 30-year-old Ecuadorian from Queens, New York. (Supplied)

Lisandra is a 32-year-old Cuban, resident of Miami, Florida. (Supplied)

Jennifher is a 29-year-old Dominican from the Bronx, New York. (Supplied)

Rubén is a 30-year-old Spaniard, a resident of Miami, Florida. (Supplied)

Puerto Rican Carlos Ponce is the host of the program “For love or for money.” (Supplied)

The athlete took the opportunity to explain what caused his fall. According to him, in the video that the production transmitted, it was not possible to appreciate what happened well and many followers were left with doubts.

“That day it had rained. The grass was wet. We were playing hide and seek and when I came out of where I was hiding I ran to the side, the grass opened (slid), I slipped and fell sideways. To cushion the fall, I put my arm first and that caused my forearm to break “, abounded.