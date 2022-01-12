Juan Guillermo Cuadrado receives great news at Juventus and is excited to improve in Serie A

Colombian Juan Guillermo Cuadrado receives very good news at Juventus and is excited about improving his performance in Serie A

January 11, 2022 · 15:05 hs

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has been without question one of the key players in Juventus for several seasons. The Colombian is one of the most prominent for his versatility and speed, which makes him very important for the attack.

Since the return of Massimiliano Allegri, it has not been clearly known what the fixed position of the footballer would be, since it could vary between defense and midfield.

The Italian coach knows how to use the services of the coffee grower very well, so for the next few weeks he hopes to make a change in the scheme, in which the protagonist will be Cuadrado.

La Vecchia Signora is preparing to face Inter Milan for the Italian Super Cup this Wednesday, January 12 at 3:00 pm (Colombian time), but Juan Guillermo will not be able to play this match due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

Therefore, the DT decided to talk about his absence in this meeting. “It is a shame to play without Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, but I must say that regardless of the players involved, it is not pleasant to miss a final for a yellow in the league. I hope this rule will change in the future,” Allegri said.

Faced with possible replacements for Federico Chiesa, who was injured in the match against Roma, he replied: “The squad is this and we will stay with them. We have many offensive solutions and if necessary we will go up to Cuadrado.” Ensuring that the Colombian will be the protagonist of the reforms in the team.