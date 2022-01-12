Juan Guillermo Cuadrado would be replacement for Chiesa, injured, Juventus, Serie A | Colombians Abroad

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado is a source of solutions at Juventus, where he is a defender, midfielder or winger, depending on the team’s needs. And this is a time of dire need.

The cruciate ligament injury suffered by Federico Chiesa, which has ended his season, prompts coach Allegri to seek solutions. And no, the last thing he’s thinking about is going out to sign someone in the middle of anguish.

“The squad is this and we will stay with them. We have many offensive solutions and if necessary we will go up to Cuadrado,” said the strategist. ‘We will go up’ means that the Antioqueño will return to his winger position and it would be necessary to look for an option as a right back, the other position that he knows well.

It is true that the Colombian usually appears on the right while Chiesa is common in the other band, but that is another of the adjustments that Allegri will have to think about, knowing that Cuadrado meets him in almost all positions on the field.

For that there will be time, instead for the Italian Super Cup match (this Wednesday, at 3:00 pm) he will have to manage without the skilled Colombian and without De Ligt, the first booked in the suffered 3-4 victory against Roma : “It is a shame to play without Cuadrado and Matthijs de Ligt, but I have to say that regardless of the players involved, it is not pleasant to miss a final for a yellow in the league. I hope this rule will change in the future,” said Allegri.