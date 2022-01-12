Justin Timberlake sells his New York apartment for $ 29 million

American singer-songwriter Justin Timberlake recently sold his New York City apartment for $ 29 million. The 40-year-old actor also bought the house in 2017 for 20.2 million, thus making a profit through the sale.

The unit featured around 5,375 square feet of living space, including four bedrooms and six bathrooms, located at 443 Greenwich Street, a celebrity-studded condo conversion in Tribeca, where owners have included names like Jennifer Lawrence and Mike Myers.

Building where the penthouse sold by Justin Timberlake is located (JustJared)

The building has a 71-foot indoor pool, gym, Turkish bath, and 5,000-square-foot landscaped terrace. According to Mansion Global, the four-bedroom unit, sold in late December, was owned by an entity linked to Timberlake. The Wall Street Journal reports that the apartment was sold in late December 2021 in an off-market sale.

Justin Timberlake amasses an important heritage

Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel, also have properties in Los Angeles, Montana, and Tennessee. Last year, the couple put their expansive complex in Hollywood Hills on the market for $ 35 million. At the time, the couple’s real estate agent told the Wall Street Journal that they were selling because they have been spending less time in Los Angeles lately.

Justin is apparently hard at work on new music, according to social media posts he has shared of himself in the studio with his frequent collaborator, Timbaland. His most recent album was 2018’s “Man of the Woods.” Later this year, he will commemorate the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, Justified.