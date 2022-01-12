Kanye West and actress Julia Fox confirmed their 10-day relationship with some very passionate photos

The very passionate Kanye West and Julia Fox production for Interview magazine (@interviewmag) (@ interviewmag)

Kanye west live an intense romance with the actress Julia Fox, with whom a few days ago he was photographed in New York. Shortly after meeting, they already gave their first report together that included a Photographic production to the kisses and details of how they met.

It was the actress herself who was in charge of confirming her romance with the rapper in dialogue with the magazine Interview, with which he currently collaborates, where he explains that they met in Miami on December 31 and that between them emerged “an instant connection”.

The photographs, which are accompanied by an intimate interview with Fox, published in the magazine, it shows the loving boyfriends, kissing each other and even lying on the floor together.

Fox told the outlet how he met the rapper. According to the actress, they saw each other for the first time during a party on December 31 and since then they have not separated. It happened in Miami, later they traveled to New York. “The connection was instantaneous. It’s a lot of fun to surround yourself with their energy. Kanye made me and my friends laugh and dance the whole night, “the 31-year-old actress explained about her first meeting with 44-year-old West.

He also revealed that they decided not to separate after that first meeting and flew to New York together “so that the energy would continue to flow ”.

In addition, the photoshoot was held in a New York hotel where West booked one of the suites and filled it with clothes from the best designers, a detail that left the actress speechless. “After dinner, he had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. I had a whole hotel suite full of clothes”, He counted.

“It was any girl’s dream come true. It was like a true Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got everything ready on time … who does something like that for a second date? Or for the first!”, He confessed.

“Ours has been so organic. I do not know where things are going, but if this is a hint of the future, I love the trip, “concluded the actress.

The rapper’s new girlfriend also appeared in a photo posted on Donda’s Instagram account, Kanye’s clothing brand. In the black and white photo, the “Uncut Gems” actress poses sensually on the hood of a car while sporting a sultry look. Fox proudly shared Donda Creative’s post on his own Instagram story.

West, now legally known as Ye, had fleeting romances in the midst of his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Before linking up with Fox, briefly dated Russian top model Irina Shayk and was also involved with 22-year-old model Vinetria.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is in the Bahamas enjoying a romantic vacation with Pete davidson. The 28-year-old comedian has been dating Kardashian, 41, since October. They met filming on the set of “Saturday Night Live.”

A person close to the TV star told the magazine People that for the American businesswoman, Pete is a “blow of fresh airCompared to Kanye. “You need someone who doesn’t take himself or life too seriously”, He explained.

So far, none of the protagonists has given details about their commented romance.

Kardashian and the rapper split last February. It was Kim who decided to end her marriage after almost seven years of marriage. They had been married in a castle in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. They have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Meanwhile, Davidson already has a long history of love in Hollywood. It was a couple of beautiful women in the industry like Cazzie david, Phoebe Dynevor, Kate beckinsale, Margaret qualley Y Kaia gerber. He was also committed to Ariana Grande in 2018.

At the end of December the site Page Six made it known West decided to invest a few million dollars of his fortune in a property in the exclusive neighborhood of Hidden Hills, California., which is located just a few meters from the family home of his ex-wife.

According to the newspaper The New York PostTo get to the rapper’s new property from Kim’s mega mansion, you just have to cross the street. West paid $ 4.5 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom property. And he would also have paid $ 421,000 more than the asking price to make sure no one beat the offer.

