Kanye West confirms relationship with Julia Fox with a photoshoot, in December he ‘begged’ Kim for an opportunity

Kanye West moves on with his life and, after the divorce from Kim Kardashian, by confirming that he is romantically involved with actress Julia Fox through a photo session in a luxurious hotel room in New York, where the rapper she had clothes from top designers ready for her partner.

They both gave an interview for the magazine Interview Magazine in which they talk about the “instant connection” that there was when they met in Miami on New Year’s Eve.

Fox, 31, is also a model for the 43-year-old Kanye clothing brand Donda.

Still in December 2021, West insisted on returning to his ex-wife, to the extent of buying a house opposite hers, when the divorce process was carried out, offering 4.5 million dollars for the mansion, which he had a starting price of 3.7 million.

The rapper, who today is called “Ye”, also asked Kim to come back with him during a benefit concert while singing along with Drake, however, she is already seeking to regain her last name and has requested to be recognized again with her maiden name. For her part, she was seen on several occasions accompanied by Pete Davidson, with whom she traveled to the Bahamas for a few days before returning to Los Angeles together.

Kim and Kanye, who have 4 children together, began their divorce proceedings in February 2021 when the influencer cited “irreconcilable differences”, after the artist had different episodes of instability. The last was in mid-2020, at the launch of West’s presidential campaign, in which in an erratic speech, he declared that he asked his wife to have an abortion when she became pregnant with their eldest daughter, North.

A source close to the eldest Kardashian told The Sun that “Kim thinks it’s funny how Kanye went from asking him for a new chance to introducing his new girl”, changing his goals “in a matter of days.”

In addition, there are sources that assure that Kanye was in Miami for New Years hoping to find Kim who had planned to spend it there with Pete Davidson. In addition, the businesswoman also had to change her trip to the Dominican Republic, when the singer announced that he was also planning a trip to that destination, say people close to him.