Karol G raises the temperature from the snow and shows off her great body

The Colombian singer Karol G The 30-year-old closed the year with an important international tour that passed through his homeland of Medellín in Colombia and now began 2022 traveling with friends in an icy tourist destination. “My friend did not know snow so I surprised her and we left,” wrote Bichota in her stories.

Then Karol G He published many stories on Instagram where he showed how he has fun with friends in the snow. Some of the clips he shared include a pan from his hotel room window, and motorcycle racing with his friends Joha Arango and Daiky Gamboa.

He also dedicated a video in which Karol G Shown in a sudsy tub after a day of adventure. In the images, the singer boasts her great body as a result of strong training and good nutrition and wears a white bikini for a heart attack.

Karol G He showed the delicious breakfasts that are served in the hotel where he is staying and also showed his best looks when taking walks. He wore black sunglasses, leather covers, waterproof boots, and special sky suits, an activity that he also practiced.

Some days ago Karol G had a crossroads of indirect with the current couple of Anuel AA, the Dominican singer Yailin, the most viral. Both made posts that caught the attention of their fans who also joined the dispute, but apparently that was left behind and today the Colombian enjoys traveling with friends.