Karol G: this was the blow that Bichota hit in the snow

The Colombian singer Karol G 30 years old, she fulfilled the dream of one of her best friends and took her to know the snow. Once installed in the place, the Bichota shared in his instagram stories before his more than 45 million followers from all corners, some of the adventures he lived with friends.

Karol G in the snow. Source: Terra file

After watching the clips, there is no doubt that Karol G he had a lot of fun in the snow but he also had some bumps that were fun but hurt a bit at the time. In one of the videos, the singer is counting down to capture her face in the snow, but it was recorded in a strange way and her friend says “Why do you look like a cyclops?”

The truth is that the face of Karol G He froze but she went ahead with the plans. La Bichota wanted to drop into the snow to be submerged in it, but the ground was so compacted that all she did was hit herself and her friends were tempted again.

Karol G in the snow. Source: Terra file

Finally, Karol G He wanted to make a snow angel, something very replicated among all those who love this time of year, the idea was to make movements with open arms as well as with the legs, but when the Bichota got up from the ground the result was not what was expected .

“There are several types of angels alike,” says his friend behind the camera of the cell phone that records everything, to which Karol G He says to them: “But what if it is seen? Oh yes, he looks super culón. ”Once they left the snow, the skies and the motorcycles to move around the place, they had fun with a delicious dinner.