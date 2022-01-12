Kate del Castillo confirmed contagion by COVID-19

Kate del Castillo confirmed her contagion by COVID-19 through social networks EFE / Alicia Civita



Mexican actress Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado, host and journalist, confirmed through social networks that tested positive for COVID-19, so they will stick together during your recovery.

Maldonado was the first to share it through his Instagram official, jessimaldonadotv, where he assured, as a caption, that “We are in a process of recovery, one day at a time.”

In the image you could see them both in a room, isolated, and giving mutual support. Far from being downcast or with a negative attitude, the public perceived them rather relaxed, and confident that they will come out ahead.

For its part, Kate del Castillo published the same snapshot in her stories on this social network with the phrase: “Jessimaldonadotv and I with COVID-19 recovering and keeping us company.” In addition, he added the theme “She” from Baby.

Kate del Castillo was during the December holidays in Mexico visiting her mother and father Photo: EFE / Armando Arorizo



Its contagion at the same time, could be a consequence of the work that they develop together day by day, the same that they have maintained since 2019. Kate and Jessica duo host the podcast “Neteando” which has a couple of seasons available on social media.

Also, they have been great friends for a long time, so spend some time together to catch up, and this could have also led to contagion.

Hours before releasing the news, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, a Mexican journalist, was the first to break the news during an interview with the media, and assured that he will spend this season at home. Supposedly in order not to put Jessica Maldonado’s mother at risk, he invited her to his home.

It is known that the Mexican actress has a mansion in Los Angeles, United States, located on Sunrise Hill Drive of the MountainGate Country Club, where adapted a room to record the podcast.

There, they would have all the possible services and luxuries to be completely relaxed. The house has multiple bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, tv room, living room, a terrace, barbecue area, as well as a nice pool and of course, a therapeutic Jacuzzi in the spa area, without forgetting the immense gardens.

Kate del Castillo and Jessica Maldonado tested positive for COVID-19 (photo: Instagram / @jessimaldonadotv)

In addition, the journalist he said concerned for the health of Eric del Castillo, because both he and his family have refused the COVID-19 vaccine, despite epidemiological recommendations.

But nevertheless, Kate del Castillo was forced to get vaccinated due to the constant trips he makes as part of his recording calls.

In fact, his most recent post on social media is with Eric del Castillo and Kate Trillo, with whom he shared his last weeks.

“Pure love”, he wrote as a caption, celebrated by Humberto Zurita, Roxana Castellanos, and more than a thousand followers out of the 8.7 million Kate currently has on Instagram.

(Photo: Instagram / @ vdelcastillotv)

The date they acquired the virus, or if Kate del Castillo’s family may have been at risk of contracting the disease as well, is unknown at this time.

However, although he refused to speak about the vaccine issue to the press during a visit to the facilities of Televisa, Eric del Castillo reported that for the moment, everyone is in good health at home.

Among the personalities who wished the journalist and the actress a speedy recovery, they highlight, Marjorie de Sousa, People en Español magazine, Jenicka López, Rodner Figueroa, Chiquis Rivera, among others.

