Kendall Jenner stars in Michael Kors’ spring / summer 2022 campaign, an ode to New York City

Kendall Jenner was in charge of opening The Michael Kors Spring / Summer 2022 Show during the last New York Fashion Week held in September 2021. A relevant role in the show that turns this first face into ‘the muse’ of the collection. So the choice of the American to be the face of the campaign seems a natural occurrence that everyone expected to happen.

Kendall Jenner stars in the latest Michael Kors campaign | Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors

The raw photos – taken by the Dutch duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin– which have already seen the light through the firm’s social networks show Kendall Jenner on the rooftop of the Prospect Tower in Manhattan with one of the most mythical skylines of New York City in the background. All a statement of intentions that speak about the inspiration of the collection itself and the intentions of the designer.

An ode to the Big Apple, the city that does not sleep

As he has already explained, it is a tribute to New York, “the city where it all began”, it is on his social networks. Michael Kors was born there, but he also began his professional career and where he has developed to this day, becoming one of the most important names in the fashion industry. “With this campaign we wanted to bring to life the urban romance – name of the collection itself – and the unique juxtaposition of the strength and courage of New York City with the love that inspires again and again“.

Kendall Jenner with the dress that opened the show s / s 22 | Photo: Courtesy of Michael Kors

In these first images of the collection the model poses with different looks that have been seen on the catwalk months ago and demonstrates the versatility of the same posing day and night, a wide spectrum that includes all the designs in the collection. Looks more street wear that look perfectly with heels to long sequined dresses in black, the perfect wardrobe for any special occasion.