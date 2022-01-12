Kroos: ‘I don’t watch Barça games, I have other things to do’

EFE

Mexico City / 11.01.2022





The Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kroos, considered that although the white set is “a little better in La Liga” that the blaugrana team “there is no favorite” for him Classic this Wednesday belonging to the Semifinals of the Spain Supercup to be played in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“My experience of eight years here tells me that there are no favorites in a Classical, especially in a match like tomorrow’s, which is like a final. At Barça there is a lot of quality“, added in this sense the German in the press conference prior to the meeting.

‘I don’t watch Barcelona games’

Although asked about the qualities he has seen in the team led by Xavi Hernandez said that “lately” he has not seen “many Barça games”.

“We have games ourselves, and then too I have other things to do than watch football all day; although in general I know the Barcelona players. It’s a little hard to know how they are going to play because they have many players who are doubtful, but they have high quality players, “he said.

Asked if he prefers his team to have possession of the ball in matches like tomorrow’s, Kroos admitted that if it were up to him he would like to “always win with 90% possession of the ball”. But he specified that a “good team the important thing is that they know how to adapt to the games, and sometimes you can control them by having less possession to take advantage of the speed of your forwards.”

Toni Kroos is having a good time

Without a doubt, the midfielder of Real Madrid He is in a great moment on an individual level, something he recognized in the media. “The start of the season has been a bit difficult for me, never in my professional career have I started the season with a injury. I missed a few games, but I was able to prepare for be perfect when I have returned. It’s a good moment“he explained.