La Jornada Maya – UADY offers specialized consultations in sports medicine

With more than 25 years, the University Unit of Sports Medicine of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) offers services to the community in general, while providing real learning scenarios and research opportunities to students, all under a strict professional supervision.

The Unit’s outpatient doctor, María Fernanda Anaya Nava, reported that one of the services they provide is medical-sports care, through consultation with specialists who offer recommendations to prevent injuries during training.

They carry out sports medical evaluations focused on the osteoarticular system, treatment of injuries, prescription of guidelines for physiotherapy and sports rehabilitation.

In addition, the people who come will be able to find the sports physiotherapy service, which aims to the functional recovery of the injured athlete through a comprehensive treatment plan adapted to the discipline practiced, allowing a quick and safe return.

Photo: UADY

In the area of ​​sports-medical care, sports rehabilitation is also available, which seeks the assessment and comprehensive recovery of sports injuries until the safe return to activity, with the level prior to the session.

Anaya Nava added that due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Morphofunctional Evaluation Laboratory area only offers the sports cardiology service, which timely detects data that suggest a cardiovascular risk or the presence of a disease that contraindicates the practice of physical exercise. .

He explained that all these services can be accessed by appointment by calling 9999-24-05-54 Ext. 36144 or on the page www.medicina.uady.mx, in the FMED appointment request section.

It should be noted that the consultations are carried out under strict health protocols and have a cost of 250 pesos, while the follow-up and physiotherapy 165 pesos.

For more information on these services and content related to sports medicine, the Facebook page of the Faculty of Medicine @UADYFmed is available.

Edition: Estefanía Cardeña