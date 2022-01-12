Leo DiCaprio’s impressive motor home: the shower alone cost 40 thousand euros

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn’t mess around. Or if. In fact, when it comes to taking a ride, the renowned Hollywood star has, in his garage, a motorhome produced according to his needs to face long hours of recording. The actor bought this caravan for 1.3 million euros. It was designed exclusively for him by King Kong Production Vehicles, a specialized company in the sector.

The façade of the vehicle is light brown, with no details that can attract attention; On the contrary, it is a classic design, which does well to go unnoticed and provide more privacy to the actor. It has an extension of 16 meters long, with four removable sliding exits, which allow you to expand the spaces if you want.

But it is inside where all the luxuries are housed so that the protagonist of No mires arriban feels at home when he is working. Kitchen, two fireplaces, underfloor heating, an en-suite bedroom, and seven televisions are the highlights of this home on wheels. The entire design is comprised of lacquered wood, gold accents, and marble and granite finishes, according to the actor’s choices.

The inside tour was conducted by King Kong owner David Rovsek, who revealed how DiCaprio lives outside of his traditional home. Such is the comfort enjoyed by the artist who began to use it when he went on vacation, on his getaways between nature and relaxation.

As for the facilities, it includes a large living room with three large armchairs and in front of them there is a fireplace that provides comfort to the site and there is one of the televisions that the mobile home has. Everything is illuminated with natural light coming in through the many windows located throughout the length of the motorhome.

The adjoining space is the kitchen, which is equipped with a refrigerator, freezer, oven, a bar, extensive wooden furniture and a dining room. The separation of both environments is highlighted by a low ceiling with lights and a large mirror.

This is followed by an extensive master bedroom in which a five-star hotel room was sought to be replicated. It has a double bed, a television and a large closet; on the ceiling you can see the same detail of lights and a mirror, which reflects the actor’s resting place.

In suite mode, there is the bathroom, which stands out for a large shower at an approximate cost of 40,000 euros, having various water outlets; It is also composed of walls made of artisan ceramics and separated with a glass partition.

According to David Rovsek, it took two weeks to assemble the shower due to the great precision required by the exclusive and expensive design chosen by DiCaprio.