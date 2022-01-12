LOT Polish expands its flight offer to New York for the next summer season

LOT Polish expands its transatlantic offer from another Polish city, connecting from March 28, 2022 to Rzeszów (RZE) with Newark (EWR) with a weekly flight, in Boeing 787-8 aircraft with 252 seats in three classes.

Flight Schedule

Rzeszów – New York / Newark Flight LO17 RZE 14:10 – EWR 17:50

RZE 14:10 – EWR 17:50 New York / Newark – Rzeszów Flight LO18 EWR 19:45 – RZE 10: 20 + 1

The Polish flag carrier operates from the two main airports in the New York metropolitan area, John F. Kennedy (JFK) and Newark (JFK). During the summer season, it will offer flights from three Polish cities, Warsaw (WAW), Krakow (KRK) and Rzeszów (REZ), as well as Budapest (BUD), being the only one between the United States and Hungary.

LOT Polish Summer Season Schedule to New York

Warsaw (WAW) – New York (JFK) – 11 weekly flights on Boeing 787-8 / -9 Dreamliner.

Budapest (BUD) – New York (JFK) – 3 weekly flights on Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Krakow (KRK) – Newark (EWR) – A weekly flight on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Warsaw (WAW) – Newark (EWR) – A weekly flight on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

According to data obtained by Aviacionline through the Cirium platform, LOT Polish will have an offer of 48,468 seats and 93 weekly flights to New York.

From Rzeszów (RZE) LOT will offer three new short-haul routes: Odessa (ODS) from June 12, Zadar (ZAD) and Szymany (SZY), both on June 18, as well as daily flights to Warsaw (WAW) .