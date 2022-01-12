Luis Felipe Tovar reveals that a few days ago he was about to die

The resounding success of the Mexican soap opera ‘My fortune is to love you’, is undeniable and Luis Felipe Tovar, one of the actors who are part of the cast, talked about the fact that a few days ago he was about to die and exhorts us to value life day by day.

It was in a morning show interview ‘Today’, where Luis Felipe Tovar gave details that he was recently going to lose his life due to an accident, because a car was about to run him over, “The other day they were going to run me over and I was terrified, what happened is that I dropped a hearing aid and to go get the hearing aid they were going to run me over”, shared the film and television actor.

He emphasized that from that moment he values ​​life very much, “I value life a lot, every time I go on stage is one more opportunity for me, I always give my best, I leave my soul on stage ”, exposed in front of the cameras.

In addition, he reflected on the importance of living each day sharing good times with loved ones and recalled the unfortunate death of Carmen Salinas placeholder image, because they were working together on ‘My Fortune is Loving You’ when Salinas died, “all of us who love herWe will always keep remembering Carmelita, but this has to continue, we have to make a living “he commented.

“Those of us who are dedicated to the world of entertainment know that this is the case, that the show must continue, with all due respect and affection, it is very strong, it is painful, the loss of friends and colleagues is rude, but those who we continue we have to continue ”, he claimed.

Finally, he said that although he does not like to think about the day of his death, he hopes it will be when he is calm, in his bed and surrounded by his loved ones, “I want to die in my bed, surrounded by the people who love me ”, concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Luis Felipe Tovar has a great career in film and in Mexican theater, he entered television when he had a 20-year career as an actor in film and theater, in fact he has won several awards that distinguish him as a great actor and currently plays the role of ‘Gustavo’ in ‘My Fortune is Loving You’.