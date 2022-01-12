Lupillo Rivera is at war with his own brother

Lupillo Rivera and his brother Juan began a war of declarations after his niece “Chiquis” assured that someone very close to his mother had stolen 80 thousand dollars from “Jenni Rivera Fashion”, the women’s company.

The serious problem is that, apparently, Juan rivera It has not been clear with the movements within the company and when it was publicly announced that an audit was being carried out within the company, Juan and Rosie did not deliver the requested reports, they did everything to delay that moment.

