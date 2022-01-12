Lupillo Rivera is at war with his own brother

Lupillo Rivera and his brother Juan began a war of declarations after his niece “Chiquis” assured that someone very close to his mother had stolen 80 thousand dollars from “Jenni Rivera Fashion”, the women’s company.

The serious problem is that, apparently, Juan rivera It has not been clear with the movements within the company and when it was publicly announced that an audit was being carried out within the company, Juan and Rosie did not deliver the requested reports, they did everything to delay that moment.

“When you do a job and you have nothing to hide, you show all the papers immediately, you don’t have to wait around ‘let’s do this, let’s talk’, no, no, no, but if I get angry, it means that there is a problem and there should not be that, clear accounts, long friendships, that easy ”, started saying Lupillo rivera in a live through their social networks.

But not everything was there, the singer went a little further, assuring: “As I told Chiquis directly: ‘Of the 80 thousand that you know. If you have 10 million dollars, you’re not going to steal just 80; if you’re going to steal, you’re going to steal well. ‘ Stating that, surely, they have stolen more than they know so far.

For Lupillo rivera It is very sad to know that in your family greed and ambition have won over love. Since all this problem has not only remained between him and his brother, but has involved many family members, including his mother, Rosa Saavedra, who has taken the side of her children, defending them and ensuring that they do not they would do something like that.

As if that were not enough, all this conflict does not stop there. Everything got worse when Juan Rivera demanded that his nephews pay him the sum of 300 thousand dollars for all the work he did over the years in the company of his sister Jenny Rivera.

Source: Instagram @lupilloriveraofficial

“Now that they want to ask their nephews for money to be there, that has no mother *, the net. I mean, of course, it doesn’t. When you are an employee of any company, you are simply an employee. If Juan had good ideas, then you have to applaud his ideas, but that’s how it is ”, He said Lupillo rivera during an interview on the program “El Gordo y la Flaca”.

The serious problem is that Juan now demands that sum of money, ensuring that many of the great ideas within “Jenni Rivera Fashion” were his, a credit that no one seeks to take away from him, but for which he will not be paid more than what which has already been given to him as an employee within the company.

This seems to be just the tip of the iceberg and that the lawsuits between the family are just beginning. What side are you on?