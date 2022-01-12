Marcelo Flores scores in Arsenal win over Chelsea in U21

Flores showed his great form by scoring just five minutes after entering the field.

The Mexican footballer, Marcelo Flores, scored a touchdown in the triumph of the Arsenal U21 4-1 against Chelsea in the Papa Johns Trophy. The Aztec is adding performances that bring him closer to fulfilling his goal of getting to the Gunners first team.

Marcelo Flores celebrated with Arsenal Sub 21 goal against Chelsea Getty Images

In a duel played on the field of the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal He beat the ‘Blues’ set with authority. Marcelo started the game on the substitute bench and entered the 62nd minute of the second half.

flowers He showed his great form by scoring just five minutes after entering the field. The Mexican scored the fourth and last goal for the ‘Gunners’ thanks to a powerful shot outside the area.

Marcelo was very close to being reflected again on the scoreboard at 78 ‘, but the defense of the Chelsea He rejected the ball that was only a few inches from crossing the line.

The 18-year-old has just made his debut with the U23 squad of the Arsenal and after playing his first game with the Mexican team By the end of 2021, Flores could be one of the surprises of the ‘Tata’ Martino for the first 2022 FIFA date to be held at the end of January.