Maribel Guardia shows how to wear a black dress this season

Maribel Guardia responded to the criticism she received on social networks for allegedly having preferential treatment during the application of the third dose of the anticovid vaccine and denied everything.

“No! Oh no! I had to make an appointment to go get vaccinated, like everyone else, I lined up like everyone else, people imagine that we artists have everything served, but artists work a lot, we it costs a lot to have what we have, many work all their lives and have no money, and you have to make appointments “he indicated Maribel.

