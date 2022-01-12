Maribel Guardia shows how to wear a black dress this season

Maribel Guardia responded to the criticism she received on social networks for allegedly having preferential treatment during the application of the third dose of the anticovid vaccine and denied everything.

“No! Oh no! I had to make an appointment to go get vaccinated, like everyone else, I lined up like everyone else, people imagine that we artists have everything served, but artists work a lot, we it costs a lot to have what we have, many work all their lives and have no money, and you have to make appointments “he indicated Maribel.

This past monday, Maribel guard He shared two photos on his official Instagram account that dazzled a large part of his millions of followers around the world. In them you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty in front of the camera from the garden of her home. The television host wore an elegant low-cut black evening dress. The Latin brunette complemented her look with her loose hair, large earrings, high heels and a delicate make up.

“#Happy #Monday One more day to thank God for being alive, one day to start dreaming and fighting for those dreams” was the simple and cheerful text that he chose guard epigraph to accompany his recent snapshots in the popular network of the camera.

As expected, this post whose only protagonist is Joan Sebastián’s ex-wife was quickly filled with likes, easily surpassing the barrier of 37 thousand hearts. In addition, the Latin artist received hundreds of messages of affection and praise for her chosen outfit and her splendid physical figure, from her most loyal followers.

