Mayor Adams moved to give brother job before ethical approval – Telemundo New York (47)

NEW YORK – Mayor Eric Adams may have already violated New York City ethics law by asking the NYPD to hire his brother, Bernard, before getting permission from the Conflict of Interest Board (or COIB) of the city, based on interviews with local ethics experts.

“No city official can take action to hire a brother or sister without prior approval from the Conflicts of Interest Board. That approval has to come first,” said Mark Davies, who served as COIB’s chief executive officer. for 22 years. .

Bernard Adams, a retired NYPD sergeant, has been working for the past decade as a parking lot control chief at a Virginia university. Mayor Adams said in televised interviews this week that his brother is the person he trusts most to oversee his personal safety, though a senior city official familiar with the hiring said the mayor “just wanted to give his brother a job. “.

Bernard Adams has been on the city’s payroll and reported for work since Dec. 30, according to a City Council official briefed on the schedule.

But the official said the mayor’s team did not begin the COIB approval process until he made a phone call on January 7, the same day that our sister network News 4 inquired about the hiring of his brother, who has not yet been hired. had made public.

The City Council official added that the mayor’s office is still in the process of drafting the waiver request, which they expect to present on Wednesday or Thursday.

Both the City Council and the NYPD declined to comment.

“Applying for a waiver from the Conflict of Interest Board later does not fix an earlier ethics violation,” said Davies, who declined to draw conclusions on this specific case because he is retired and not involved.

He noted that just “submitting a resume” from an immediate family member has resulted in fines, such as a former election commissioner who paid a $ 5,500 fine in 2014 for helping his sister get a job by sending a resume to colleagues.

The City Council has not explained why Adams’ brother was hired before applying for the permit, other than saying that Adams wanted his security team ready before his first day on the job.

An aide to the mayor’s office suggested that Adams could not have filed the waiver request until he took office, although there is some uncertainty as to whether that is correct. The Conflicts of Interest Board says public servants can seek the board’s advice before beginning their service in the city.

Although he was initially hired as a deputy commissioner with a salary of about $ 240,000 a year, Bernard Adams’ salary will be lowered to $ 210,000 and his title will now be that of Mayor’s Chief Security Officer, according to a City Council official.

The official insists the highest-ranking starting position was “just a placeholder” to include Bernard Adams on the payroll, adding that Bernard Adams’ NYPD pension will be suspended while he earns a salary from the City.

Law enforcement sources say the move raised some eyebrows at One Police Plaza, and that Adams’ message that he wanted his brother to be hired was delivered by Timothy Pearson, a retired NYPD inspector who was serving on the team. of Transition.