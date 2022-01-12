Metaverse: why companies are spending millions buying virtual land

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 33 Views

  • Theo Tzanidis
  • The Conversation *

A man with virtual reality glasses.

Image source, Getty Images

The idea of ​​spending thousands or even millions of dollars to buy a fictional “land” in a virtual world may sound absurd.

But in recent months we have seen significant investments in virtual land within the metaverse.

The consulting firm Price Waterhouse Coopers is among the last firms in enter the real estate market of The Sandbox, one of the virtual world platforms where people can socialize, play games or go to concerts.

PwC paid an amount that could be considerable, although the final amount was not disclosed.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Does the firmware affect the performance of a WiFi router?

When it comes time to replace our router or check if it is still valid, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved