Metrograph screens films from Taiwan in New York

Different films from Taiwan are being screened from December 31, 2021 to January 13, 2022 at Metrograph, New York.

A total of six Taiwanese productions take center stage in this hall’s programming as part of its Spectacles & Spirits series.

Topping the Taiwanese film series in this year’s edition are Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon Ang Lee’s (Tiger and Dragon), which won the Academy Award for Best International Film and received four awards in total at the 2001 Oscars; Y Dragon inn King Hu’s (The Dragon Inn), which was a box office success, setting viewership records in Taiwan, South Korea and the Philippines in 1967, and was also selected for Cannes Classics.

The other participating films are Goodbye, Dragon Inn (Goodbye, Dragon Inn), by Tsai Ming-liang; Executioners from Shaolin (Shaolin Avengers) by Lau Kar Leung, as well as Raining in the mountain (Rain on the mountain) and A Touch of Zen (A Touch of Zen) by Hu. The latter won the Technical Grand Prize at the 1975 Cannes Film Festival and put the director on the world stage.

All of Hu’s digitally restored films have received additional worldwide recognition in recent years, and Dragon inn Y A Touch of Zen were selected for Cannes Classics, while Raining in the mountain was selected for the first edition of the Permanent Restored Film Festival, organized by the Venice Biennale in 2018.

Established in New York City in 2016, Metrograph is the ultimate destination for film enthusiasts to experience a specially curated world of cinema, dating back to the great New York movie theaters of the 1920s and curators of Hollywood studios.