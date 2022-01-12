Mexico appealed to TAS FIFA punishment to play with public

Enrique Martinez Villar

The Mexican team keeps the hope of power play with public the matches of the next FIFA Date in the Concacaf Qualifying against Costa Rica and Panama, as it is waiting for the TAS can suspend the punishment in what studies the subject.

The reason why Mexican Soccer Federation appealed to TAS It is because the FIFA did not carry out the protocols that they put in place for acts of discrimination and that in the game against Canada at the Azteca Stadium last October, the cry only carried out the first step of the protocol, which was the announcement through the local sound.

“What we can say is that our procedure has already been carried out and we are waiting for the result, we will see what we have for the next few days to find out what will happen in the games on January 30 and February 2 ”, said Yon de Luisa.

“In the TAS we are asking that the processes be respected, the three steps in the stadium and that it is sanctioned based on the process and not with the first warning. In the next few days we will have an announcement of what will happen in the stadium, we have to wait for the feedback from the TAS and FIFA to find out what will happen in the next matches ”.

The idea of ​​the Femexfut is that the TAS in the following days authorizes the suspension of the punishment of two games behind closed doors, since the trial will end in about 10 months.

“We will see the TAS decision in a long period, different actions may come before in the next few days and the next two games will be at Azteca and new measures will come with greater force and when we hear from the TAS we will see what measures we will implement ”.

There could be fan badging

Between the measures that the Mexican Soccer Federation is considering To have greater control of people’s behavior is to give credentials to the fans who come to the stadium to watch a game of the Mexican National Team.

“It is a project in mind, in the next few days we will talk in detail. The hold ourselves accountable for behavior of those who go to the stadium will be a central axis of the measures that we are going to take ”.

