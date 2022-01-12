Miguel Herrera and his opinion on the sanction to Santiago Solari

The former coach of America gave a controversial position on the incident with the indiecito and its consequences.

Miguel Herrera spoke of the punishment to Solari.
In the absence of it being made official, Santiago Solari will only receive a punishment game for the incident last Friday in Puebla where he invaded the field to angrily claim the referee Oscar Mejia, who in the arbitration certificate reported the fact and reason why he expelled the Americanist coach.

On this subject, the former blue-cream helmsman and now Tigers, Miguel Herrera, issued an opinion in which, on the one hand, it left in the hands of the Disciplinary Commission the determination regarding the punishment on his similar in Coapa, although on the other hand, he made a statement that had to do with a possible reaction if he had been involved.

“I don’t know, I have no idea. The Federation is the one that makes the decisions, What is clear to me is that if Miguel Herrera did that it would be a national scandal, but it is not and whatever the Federation decides. We are thinking about Tigres and changing our behavior to be better and better “, he expressed.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first incident of this kind in which Santiago Solari is involved, for which in the Nest They expected a not so strong sanction since they argue that there were no insults or aggressions by Solari, which would avoid a penalty of six matches.

Meanwhile, Miguel Herrera From his trench he is committed to staying focused on his team and on himself so that he does not fall back into this kind of incidents as they have previously happened to him both in America and in the Mexican team, where he even lost his position as coach

