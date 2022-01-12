Miguel Herrera attacks Santiago Solari for his expulsion in America against Puebla

Miguel Herrera was blunt against Santiago Solari for his attitude in the expulsion in the tie of America against Puebla.

Miguel Herrera continues to remember his time at Club América and how the fans highlighted his constant excessive complaints. It is for this reason that he lashed out at Santiago Solari for his expulsion in America’s 1-1 draw against Puebla.

The Argentine strategist received a red card in his debut in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against the Stripe for a foul by Roger Martínez that earned him a yellow card, which provoked the anger of Solari against referee Mejía.

Faced with this question, the Louse He recalled this moment in a press conference before the match between igres UANL against Santos Laguna for the new edition of Liga MX and attacked his successor.

“I do not know, I have no idea (about the sanction that could be imposed), the Federation is the one that makes the decisions,” began the Tigres UANL coach when addressing this issue that caught the attention of analysts in Mexico.

“What is clear to me is that if it were that Miguel Herrera would be a national scandal right now, but it is not and whatever the Federation decides …, we are thinking about Tigres and changing our behavior to be better and better” , ended.

Tigres UANL and Santos Laguna will meet on the first day of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, but Miguel Herrera continues to have in his mind his time at Club América and the massive amount of criticism for his way of directing.