Mike Tomlin admits that he fell asleep while the Steelers move to the playoffs was defined

The Pitsburgh head coach revealed he fell asleep before the Raiders put the Steelers into the playoffs with a dramatic overtime win over the Chargers.

PITTSBURGH – While the rest of Pittsburgh He was on the edge of his collective seat as he watched the Los Angeles Chargers Y Las vegas raiders Sunday night, the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, I was asleep.

Tomlin admitted that he did not see the winning field goal in overtime from the spot kicker for the Raiders, Daniel Carlson, which sent the Steelers to the playoffs.

Mike Tomlin revealed he fell asleep before Daniel Carlson scored the winning field goal in overtime that gave the Raiders a win over Chargers, putting the Steelers into the postseason. AP Photo

“I fell asleep,” he said Tomlin on Tuesday. “I knew I was expecting a day of work, or I assumed I was expecting a day of work. I think that at some point, [los Raiders] They were up by 15, and that number made you somewhat comfortable.

“I was probably better off not seeing him.”

He is not the only member of the Steelers that the end of the victory of the Raiders by 35-32 in real time. The wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud met up with some teammates to follow the match, but as they kept coming back, the group was behind on the live broadcast when the field goal of Carlson prevented a tie that would have left the Steelers (9-7-1) out of the playoffs.

“My little brother called me,” he said McCloud Monday. “He was like, ‘It’s rigged, bro. It’s rigged.’ Then he called me back and said, ‘They’re fine, they’re fine.’

“I was like, ‘Did they get it?’ So when I saw it personally, I already knew they had done it. It was definitely a relief. It was a fun match.”

Now that the Steelers – who had just a 9 percent chance of making the playoffs going into the last day of the regular season, according to the Football Power Index from ESPN– They are in the postseason, the challenge ahead is difficult. They will face the Kansas city chiefs (12-5) in the AFC Wild Card Round in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Just three weeks ago, the Steelers were beaten by the Chiefs by 36-10.

“We were definitely beaten,” he admitted. Tomlin. “So we understand that. But at the same time, we are not paralyzed by it. We accept that we did not play well enough last time. We accept that we did not plan well enough last time. But, that was last time.”

Tomlin He also accepted that it was not a performance from which he could rescue many things for his team.

“I don’t know how much you can learn from that, to be very honest with you,” he revealed. “They crushed us so completely. More than anything, it’s like a reboot.”

In that meeting, the quarterback of the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, completed 23 of 30 attempts for 258 yards and three touchdowns, while the Los Angeles quarterback Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger, he abandoned early and threw for 159 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Since then, Steelers have achieved two victories, against the Cleveland browns Y Baltimore Ravens, to reach the playoffs.

“I can’t say enough about this group,” he explained. Tomlin. “Their commitment, their fight, their loyalty. They are not in this tournament unless you have some of those things, and something else.

“I don’t think we are unique compared to the other 13 teams, but we appreciate what it is that we had to do to be part of this group.”

The last two wins were partially driven by the urgency of Roethlisberger and his last: one last home game and one last regular season game. Y Tomlin He said that it is “our intention” to continue riding that wave.

He also said that the experience of those close games, coupled with the roller coaster that the season has been, should help the club in the playoffs.

“Collectively we are accommodating ourselves in many circumstances where the majority are uncomfortable,” he explained. Tomlin. “I think we have been hardened by this process. It has not been an easy journey for us, and I think we are getting comfortable with being in these settings.

“… I think we’re capable of executing individually and collectively from that experience. Hopefully, that helps us as we proceed to the playoffs. We understand that the playoffs are a different level.”